19 April 2023

Vinci Hair Clinic: The world leader in hair transplants

If you are looking for a permanent solution to your hair loss, you may want to consider a hair transplant, or treatment from the leaders in the field, Vinci Hair Clinic. Vinci was founded with the vision of providing the highest available standards of quality, service and care in hair loss treatment and hair restoration.

Hair loss affects millions of men and women, both young and old. It can decrease self-esteem and confidence, and limit the ability to enjoy life to the full. Once seen as quite an invasive medical procedure, hair transplants are now well-known as being the perfect and painless long-term solution for hair loss and balding.

Leading the way with over 17 years dedicated to the art of hair restoration, Vinci Hair Clinic´s innovative techniques, cutting-edge technologies and passion for what they do, set the benchmark for the industry and sets them apart from the rest.

Whatever your motivation for considering hair restoration, making the right decision about who to choose to undertake your treatment is paramount.

Why choose Vinci Hair Clinic in Malaga?

Vinci Hair Clinic has a global network of clinics with an extensive international client base. Vinci Hair Clinic in Malaga has been established since 2006 and has given confidence back to thousands of patients. A dedicated aftercare service is available both in Spain and at their clinic on the world-renowned Harley Street in London, with other location options available across their network of UK clinics. You will have full peace of mind knowing that the team are always there for you and on hand to support you throughout your journey.

Their clients range from those in high-profile positions, who spend their lives in the spotlight and whose career depends on their appearance, to those who hold everyday jobs and are simply looking to regain their self-esteem. Thousands of clients have undergone this life-changing treatment with Vinci Hair Clinic, including actors, sporting heroes, and well-known celebrities like The Mountain from popular television series Game of Thrones.

Their team of healthcare professionals, from client coordinators to surgeons, are passionate about providing superior solutions to hair loss, working with impeccable attention to detail, and taking the utmost pride in the work they do. They understand the science of hair loss and the art of hair restoration and are totally dedicated to providing you with first-class care and attention, along with the best hair restoration results possible.

Which Vinci Hair Clinic treatment is right for me?

Fortunately, for those who are affected by their hair loss, there are now excellent medications and non-surgical options to prevent hair loss, and excellent surgical treatments to restore hair once it has gone. When areas of the scalp have become bald or significantly thin, medical therapy typically does not work very effectively. If you are an appropriate candidate, hair transplant surgery would then be the preferred option.

How does a Vinci Hair Clinic transplant work?

A Vinci hair transplant procedure is performed by removing genetically strong hair from the back and sides of the head and redistributing it to the areas of concern. Transplanted hair retains its genetic properties once relocated, protecting it from loss in the future. The recipient sites that hold the hair grafts are all artistically and precisely created to match the distribution, angles, and sizes, to provide the most natural and visually dense results possible. Although this may seem like a simple task, every phase of the procedure is controlled with absolute dedication and passion for quality.

How long is the recovery time following a hair transplant at Vinci Hair Clinic?

Most people are pleasantly surprised to find out that a Vinci hair restoration procedure can be completed in one day, giving results that will last a lifetime!

A Vinci Hair Clinic transplant is a minor outpatient procedure performed under local anaesthetic. Very little downtime is required and post-op guidelines are simple and easy to follow. From around 3 months after the procedure, your new hair will start to regrow – along with your confidence!

Many clients make an event of travelling over to Malaga to undergo their hair transplant, extending their trip to create a holiday with friends, partners or family. This goes to show just how easy and pain-free the procedure is! The team at Vinci Clinic in Malaga are on hand to help you with logistics and planning to ensure your journey runs seamlessly.

Is a Vinci Hair Clinic transplant painful?

The administration of local anaesthesia to numb the scalp used to be the most unpleasant part of the hair transplant process, with multiple injections needed to prepare the scalp for the procedure. At Vinci, the client experience is at the forefront of everything they do. For this reason, all Vinci Hair Clinic transplant procedures are performed using needle-free anaesthesia as standard. Anaesthesia is delivered through the skin under high pressure, giving a pain-free method that also reduces tissue damage and minimises injection-induced phobia or stress.

What is the cost of hair restoration at Vinci Hair Clinic?

The cost of hair restoration will depend greatly on the level of hair loss and the amount of density required. People are often pleasantly surprised to learn how affordable the treatment is and with finance options available, the treatment is now more achievable than ever before.

While cost is of course important, your number one priority should be a sense of trust and confidence in your hair restoration team. Speaking to Vinci´s specialist team is the best way to understand exactly which treatment is right for you and how much treatment will cost in your particular case.

Consultations with Vinci Hair Clinic and what to expect

From your first contact with Vinci, you will be confident that you are in the best hands. Their friendly and qualified team will answer all of your queries and concerns, guiding you on your exciting journey.

If you are thinking about taking the next step towards hair restoration, the team welcomes you to give them a call or book a free consultation to discuss your treatment options.

Contact Vinci Hair Clinic today to speak to the experts in the industry:

