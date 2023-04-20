By Imran Khan • 20 April 2023 • 12:53

BREAKING: Otis Redding III dies after cancer battle at 59 Image: Facebook

Legendary singer and guitarist Otis Redding III died at age 59 after a battle with cancer.

Otis Redding III, the son of legendary 1960s soul singer Otis Redding has died after suffering from cancer at the age of 59.

The announcement about his death was made by his family on Facebook, who posted a statement on Thursday, April 20.

“It is with heavy hearts that the family of Otis Redding III confirms that he lost his battle with cancer last evening,” said his sister, Karla Redding-Andrews, in a statement posted on the Facebook page of the Otis Redding Foundation, the family’s charity in Macon.

Aside from continuing to perform his father´s songs, Redding also worked with his family´s foundation and was involved with organising summer camps for children to teach them how to play music, as per NBC.

He also served as a board president for the local chapter of Meals on Wheels.

Redding lost his father, Otis Redding when he was just three years old.

His father died along with several band members in a plane crash in 1967.

A decade later, younger Redding and his brother Dexter started a funk band called ‘The Reddings’ and recorded six albums in the 1980s.

During an exclusive interview with the Euro Weekly News in 2017, while on tour in Spain, Redding III said, “This is my first visit to Spain but I find it a very cool laid back place that has a great vibe and is going to inspire me to write”.

He had made this comment just before preparing for his performance in Benalmadena that night.