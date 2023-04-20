By Imran Khan • 20 April 2023 • 20:50
Several passengers injured after ´terrifying´ turbulence hits flight
Image: Muratart Shutterstock.com
Severe turbulence during a flight travelling to Lisbon, Portugal, resulted in eight of its passengers being injured, after it was hit on its way from the Angolan capital Luanda.
According to the Independent, the incident resulted in knocking over the cabins and all the items inside the cabin were thrown around.
The flight was being operated by TAAG Angola Airlines, and at the time of the incident, a Brazilian influencer named Diana Assis was filming onboard.
In the video, which was filmed after the turbulence hit the plane, all kinds of items, including cutlery, can be seen scattered inside the cabin.
Assis said that “the terrifying turbulence struck about two hours after take-off and just as lunch was being served”.
She stated that “one of those injured was an infant who had allegedly flown out of their parent’s arms and hit the ceiling”.
“It only lasted a few seconds but it was enough to leave some people injured and the crew provided first aid before landing,” she added.
As per reports, the incident happened when the plane was flying over the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
In a statement, TAAG said, “The turbulence was caused by adverse atmospheric conditions”.
