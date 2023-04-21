BREAKING NEWS: Fire destroys San Pedro chiringuito

By Guest Writer • 21 April 2023 • 10:21
Fire at Restaurant Nini
Credit: Stephen Davis Facebook
Local Police and Fire Brigade arrived at the Playa Nini Restaurant and Beach Club at 4.30am to the sight of a raging inferno.
The restaurant situated at Av. del Mar Mediterráneo on the sea front had been a part of the local scene for some 20 years and had recently been renovated but just like the Laguna Village development in Estepona which burned down in 2020, the Nini building had a wooden framed roof.
There are no reports of any injuries but the entire building was destroyed and the cause of the fire is now being investigated.
