UPDATE: Elon Musk´s SpaceX claims they blew $3bn Starship rocket intentionally   Close
Trending:

BREAKING NEWS: Fire destroys San Pedro chiringuito

By Guest Writer • 21 April 2023 • 10:21

Fire at Restaurant Nini Credit: Stephen Davis Facebook

A POPULAR chiringuito in San Pedro Alcantara caught fire and burned down early this morning (Friday April 21).

Local Police and Fire Brigade arrived at the Playa Nini Restaurant and Beach Club at 4.30am to the sight of a raging inferno.

The restaurant situated at Av. del Mar Mediterráneo on the sea front had been a part of the local scene for some 20 years and had recently been renovated but just like the Laguna Village development in Estepona which burned down in 2020, the Nini building had a wooden framed roof.

There are no reports of any injuries but the entire building was destroyed and the cause of the fire is now being investigated.

The burnt-out shell
Credit: Jose Luis Periañez Ortiz Facebook

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Guest Writer

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading