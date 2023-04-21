Hungary’s Viktor Orban voices surprise at Stoltenberg’s comments about NATO solidarity over Ukraine membership

By Chris King • 21 April 2023 • 16:27

Image of Jens Stoltenberg with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. Credit: Twitter@jensstoltenberg

Hungary’s Viktor Orban was surprised by the words of Stoltenberg about the solidarity of NATO members regarding Ukraine’s membership.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed his bewilderment at NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s statement about Ukraine’s membership in the North Atlantic Alliance.

Stoltenberg, speaking yesterday, Thursday, April 20, during a surprise visit to Kyiv, said that all NATO allies were in solidarity with the fact that Ukraine should become a member of the bloc.

Despite the fact that he is the Secretary-General of the Western military alliance, this was his first visit to the country since Russia invaded on February 24 of last year.

He noted that at present the main attention of the NATO member countries is directed to: “ensuring the victory of Ukraine over the Russian Federation”.

In response to his words, attached to an article from politico.eu, Orban simply tweeted the comment: “What?!”, on his Twitter account today, Friday, April 21. The Hungarian politician has constantly battled against sending military aid to Ukraine, claiming that such actions will never bring peace and has the opposite effect.

Standing on a podium alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Stoltenberg also promised that Ukraine would eventually become part of the alliance. He later revealed that Zelensky had accepted an invitation to attend a NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, scheduled for July 11–12.

Zelenskyy, in turn, said that the visit of the NATO Secretary-General to Kyiv means the readiness of the alliance to start a new chapter in relations with Ukraine, as reported by gazeta.ru.

According to The Sun, today, Friday 21, Stoltenberg reaffirmed to reporters that Kyiv must have: “the deterrence to prevent new attacks”, once the war comes to an end. He was speaking ahead of a planned trip to the Ramstein air base in Germany.