Russia issues arrest warrant for Ukraine’s intelligence chief Kiril Budanov over Kerch Bridge attack

By Chris King • 22 April 2023 • 3:11

Image of the Kerch Bridge. Credit: Antoshka R/Shutterstock.com

A Russian court has issued an arrest warrant for Kiril Budanov, accusing Ukraine’s intelligence chief of being involved in the attack on the Kerch Bridge in October 2022.

A Russian court issued an arrest warrant this Friday, April 21, for Kiril Budanov, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine. He is accused of being involved in the planning of an attack that blew up part of the Kerch Bridge last year.

“The court has satisfied the investigators’ request to apply a preventive measure against Budanov”, said official sources quoted by the Russian news agency TASS. They added that he is suspected of “participation” in the “terrorist attack against the Kerch Bridge”.

Budanov: “has been placed on an international wanted list”, detailed the court, after the Russian Investigative Committee charged him in relation to the attack. He stands accused of organising it, creating a “terrorist group”, and trafficking in explosives and weapons.

Speaking of his arrest warrant, Bodanov ironically declared himself “ashamed” because there was still no measure against him until this Friday. “I like it. It’s a good indicator of our work and I promise to do even better,” he told the Pravda news outlet.

Unknown saboteurs attacked the Kerch Bridge on October 8, 2022. A lorry packed full of explosives was believed to have caused the huge blast that destroyed part of the structure. The attack was one of the most symbolic blows against Russia since Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

Inaugurated by Putin in 2018, it is one of the most important elements of the infrastructure since Crimea’s annexation in 2014. The bridge is seen as a symbolic and practical example of the connection of this territory to Russia. At 19 km long, it is the longest bridge in Europe, located over what is known as the Kerch Strait and includes a railway line and a motorway.