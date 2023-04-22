UK forces on standby to rescue Brits trapped in Sudan

By John Ensor • 22 April 2023 • 8:14

UK plane to evacuate as violence continues in Sudan

As the situation worsens in Sudan, fears are growing for British nationals trapped within the country, with military aircraft and troops at the ready to evacuate them.

This past week Sudan has descended into violent chaos leading the UK and the US ready to take emergency action. Both countries have positioned troops close to Sudan as a precaution in case they are needed to evacuate embassy staff and UK citizens from the troubled African country, Writes The Daily Express.

The violent outbreaks in Sudan between government forces and a paramilitary group have resulted in over 400 being killed in just a week of fighting, and nearly 20,000 people have left in fear for their lives.

Last night, Friday, April 21, Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak hosted a ministerial meeting on the deteriorating situation in Sudan.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly was hastily recalled from New Zealand to help coordinate the UK’s response.

Although the Foreign Office has not yet officially called for help, rescue mission plans are in place. The government are looking at the option of posting UK troops across the Sudan border by land or helicopter to aid any evacuation mission.

On Monday this week, an American embassy convoy was attacked in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum. This prompted the US to send a large number of its troops to a base in Djibouti in readiness to rescue its estimated 19,000 citizens still stuck in the country.

US defence secretary, Lloyd Austin said on Friday, April 21 that ‘our focus is to make sure that we continue to do planning, that we create and maintain as many options for our president as possible.’

There are estimated to be around 1,500 EU nationals in Khartoum, with the European Union also forming rescue plans.

Sudan, which relies heavily on food aid, is on the brink of civil war and unless a settlement is soon reached there are fears that it will become a huge humanitarian disaster.