Boxing: Gervonta Davis knocks out Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas

By David Laycork • 23 April 2023 • 21:21

Gervonta Davis floors Ryan Garcia in round 2 of their fight in Las Vegas last night. Credit: Twitter@RyanGarcia

Much anticipated Las Vegas catchweight boxing event ends in a 7th-round knock-out victory for the highly impressive Gervonta Davis.

Saturday, April 22 at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas saw the much-hyped boxing match where Gervonta Davis knocked out Ryan Garcia with a vicious liver punch in the 7th round. Although Garcia was able to showcase both his ability and his heart, he was unable to breathe after the deadly body shot and was counted out.

With a fast and aggressive start made by the 24-year-old Garcia, he was able to have some early success with jabs and straights, taking advantage of his height and reach. He was however put on the canvas in round 2, as his impatience and tendency to come forward provided an opportunity for Davis.

The smaller, but older and more experienced Davis, demonstrated his typically more measured approach in the early stages of the fight. Weighing up what Garcia brought to the table and biding his time, this emerging superstar showed class and precision as well as explosive power as the fight progressed.

It was in the second round, as Garcia seemed to be taking control of the action, that he was unceremoniously floored by a counter left from Davis. Although some sort of reaction from Davis was inevitably coming, the punch came out of nowhere.

The second-round knockdown as seen on Twitter: Posted by @ringofhighlights

RINGSIDE VIEW: Floyd Mayweather reacts to Gervonta Davis dropping Ryan Garcia in RD2 🤑 #DavisGarcia | #Boxingpic.twitter.com/VhUjV3WOdT — RINGOFHIGHLIGHTS (@ringofhighlight) April 23, 2023

Although Garcia seemed to take the first knockdown in his stride, continuing to be aggressive in the opening of round 3, it appeared that Davis had already begun to turn the screw as he was backing Garcia up more and more moving into the middle of the fight. Garcia was still, landing quality punches moving into the 7th round, but it was here that Davis unleashed the devastating liver shot that finished Garcia.

Here, thanks to @BlockAssettSport on Twitter, you can see Ryan Garcia on 1 knee as he gasps for breath at the end of the fight. Garcia is also seen to be advised after the fight by UFC legend Conor McGregor.

Gervonta Davis lands a viscous body shot for a Round 7 KO against Ryan Garcia.💥



"I wanna see this again without the rehydration clause. You're the future"



Watch @TheNotoriousMMA with Ryan Garcia post fight. Respect. pic.twitter.com/TaF38LqJKy — Blockasset Sport (@BlockassetSport) April 23, 2023

And so, in front of 20,842 spectators at The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Gervonta Davis (29-0, 27 KOs) continued his rise and for now settles his feud with Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs). Gracious in defeat, Garcia is young and relatively inexperienced so expect to see more from this talented young man.

For Gervonta Davis, who last night showed both his feared power and fight IQ, he continues his ascent as a leading light in American and World Boxing.