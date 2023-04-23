Following a letter that was published in The Observer newspaper this Sunday, April 23, where she commented on ‘racism’, Diane Abbott was suspended by the Labour Party. An investigation will be carried out although no specific date was mentioned nor who would be leading it.

In her letter, the MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington wrote: “Tomiwa Owolade claims that Irish, Jewish and Traveller people all suffer from ‘racism’ (“Racism in Britain is not a black and white issue. It’s far more complicated”, Comment). They undoubtedly experience prejudice. This is similar to racism and the two words are often used as if they are interchangeable”.

She continued: “It is true that many types of white people with points of difference, such as redheads, can experience this prejudice. But they are not all their lives subject to racism”.

“In pre-civil rights America, Irish people, Jewish people and Travellers were not required to sit at the back of the bus. In apartheid South Africa, these groups were allowed to vote. And at the height of slavery, there were no white-seeming people manacled on the slave ships”, the letter concluded.

Abbott issued an apology on her Twitter account later in which she said she was withdrawing her comments. Her statement read: “I am writing regarding my letter that was recently published in the Observer. I wish to wholly and unreservedly withdraw my remarks and disassociate myself from them”.

It continued: “The errors arose in an initial draft being sent. But there is no excuse, and I wish to apologise for any anguish caused. Racism takes many forms, and it is completely undeniable that Jewish people have suffered its monstrous effects, as have Irish people, travellers and many others. Once again, I would like to apologise publicly for the remarks and any distress caused as a result of them”.

My statement pic.twitter.com/Wu2h4nNOvN — Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) April 23, 2023

Ms Abbott’s words provoked a strong reaction from the Board of Deputies of British Jews. It tweeted: “Diane Abbott’s letter to the Observer was disgraceful and her apology is entirely unconvincing. We have written to Keir Starmer expressing our deep concern and asking for the whip to be removed”.

Diane Abbott's letter to the Observer was disgraceful and her apology is entirely unconvincing. We have written to Keir Starmer expressing our deep concern and asking for the whip to be removed. pic.twitter.com/gsGsNJcLyg — Board of Deputies of British Jews (@BoardofDeputies) April 23, 2023

Margaret Hodge, the Labour MP for Barking and the heart of Dagenham, who is Jewish, wrote on Twitter: “Diane Abbott’s letter was deeply offensive and deeply depressing. Keir Starmer’s response is right. No excuses. No delays. The comments will be investigated and she has been immediately suspended”.