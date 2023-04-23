By Imran Khan • 23 April 2023 • 15:09

BREAKING: Diplomats and families evacuated after threats to British embassy staff in Sudan

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that UK armed forces have evacuated British diplomats and families from Sudan.

British diplomats and families based in Sudan have been evacuated on Sunday, April 23, after the country entered its second week of internal fighting between the army and a paramilitary group.

This was announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a tweet that said, “UK armed forces have completed a complex and rapid evacuation of British diplomats and their families from Sudan, amid a significant escalation in violence and threats to embassy staff”.

He continued, “I pay tribute to the commitment of our diplomats and bravery of the military personnel who carried out this difficult operation”.

Sunak also stated that “We are continuing to pursue every avenue to end the bloodshed in Sudan and ensure the safety of British nationals remaining in the country”.

“I urge the parties to lay down their arms and implement an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to ensure civilians can leave conflict zones”, he concluded.

According to Ben Wallace, UK Defence Secretary, cited by the Independent, “This morning, UK Armed Forces undertook a military operation alongside the United States; France and other allies”.

“They have evacuated British Embassy staff and their dependants from Khartoum due to the escalating threats against diplomats”, he said, adding, “The operation involved more than 1,200 personnel from 16 Air Assault Brigade; the Royal Marines and the RAF. I am grateful to all our partners.”

James Cleverly, UK Foreign Secretary, also made a statement in a tweet that said, “Due to escalating threats against foreign diplomats, the UK has evacuated embassy staff from Sudan”.

“Our top priority remains the safety of British nationals. We are working around the clock to broker international support to end the bloodshed in Sudan”, he added.

