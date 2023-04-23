BREAKING: Emmerdale and Byker Grove star passes away suddenly aged 47

By Chris King • 23 April 2023 • 22:24
Emmerdale and Byker Grove star passes away suddenly aged 47
Dale Meeks, the Geordie acting star best known for his roles in Emmerdale and Byker Grove, passed away unexpectedly this Sunday, April 23, at the age of 47.
A poignant post on Facebook from Dale’s brother-in-law Nick Boaden, read: “So unbelievably sad. Brother in Law, mucca, side kick and just the BEST friend a lad could have wished for. RIP Dale Meeks. So much less to laugh about now you’re not there to share it with”.
“Thanks everyone for all the beautiful messages and memories you have been sharing. The support of Dale’s friends has been so incredibly strong over these chaotic, heartbreaking final hours, I can only stand in awe”, it continued.
His acting career began with a role in Byker Grove. Only last week, Dale appeared on television as Rory Sutcliffe in ‘The Hunt for Raoul Moat’, a three-part series.
