By Imran Khan • 23 April 2023 • 11:13

BREAKING: French citizen shot by rebel sniper as convoy attacked after evacuating embassy in Sudan

A French national has reportedly been shot by the rebel militia as President Emmanuel Macron attempts to evacuate embassy officials from Sudan.

Rebel militia sniper in Sudan has shot a French national, as President Emmanuel Macron tries to evacuate their officials from the country.

According to the official spokesperson for the Sudanese Armed Forces, cited by Express on Sunday, April 23, “Members of the rebel Rapid Support militia attacked the French embassy convoy with gunfire”.

They also added that “this was done to disrupt the evacuation process.”

The statement said that “amid the gunfire, a sniper wounded a Frenchman, in addition to attacking the mission headquarters in Burri [an area in the country’s capital Khartoum]”.

France announced the decision to start a “rapid evacuation operation” of its citizens and diplomatic personnel from Sudan, following the announcement by US President Joe Biden.

In a statement by the White House, US President Joe Biden announced that under his orders “the United States military conducted an operation to extract U.S. Government personnel from Khartoum.”

He stated that “I am proud of the extraordinary commitment of our Embassy staff, who performed their duties with courage and professionalism and embodied America’s friendship and connection with the people of Sudan”.

Biden also said that “I am grateful for the unmatched skill of our service members who successfully brought them to safety. And I thank Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Saudi Arabia, which were critical to the success of our operation”.

While speaking about the ground situation he said, “I am receiving regular reports from my team on their ongoing work to assist Americans in Sudan, to the extent possible. We are also working closely with our allies and partners in this effort”.

Major fighting erupted in Khartoum and other parts of Sudan as rival military factions in the country battle for control, which experts fear could lead to a nationwide civil war.