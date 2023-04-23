By Chris King • 23 April 2023 • 20:20

Young woman impaled on wrought-iron fence in Hyde Park, London

A young woman had to be released by the emergency services in London’s Hyde Park after being impaled on a wrought-iron fence.

As reported exclusively by The Sun Online, a young woman had to be rescued by the emergency services yesterday afternoon, Saturday, April 22. She somehow managed to impale herself on a wrought-iron fence in London’s Hyde Park.

Tourists watched in horror as the incident unfolded at around 5:18, just a stone’s throw away from Kensington Palace. Paramedics and fire brigade personnel were deployed to the location to free the girl. Unconfirmed reports claimed that she was a 17-year-old girl.

Speaking with the news outlet, two eyewitnesses to the incident said: “We were just having a stroll in the park and we saw lots of blue flashing lights. A young girl had been impaled on the wrought iron fence”.

“She was surrounded by firemen and paramedics, our first thought was that we hoped she was ok. We were really relieved when we saw her make the peace sign…she seemed in good spirits”, they continued.

They added: “It was a freak accident…a lot of people have a few drinks and try to climb over those fences. We feel horrible for the girl but it seemed like she was getting the right care. We were told that she had been there some time and we were there for 15 to 20 minutes before she was put into the ambulance”.

A spokesperson for London Ambulance Service told the newspaper: “We were called at 5:18 pm yesterday to reports of an incident in Hyde Park near Bayswater Road. We sent an ambulance crew to the scene. We treated a teenager at the scene before taking them to a major trauma centre”