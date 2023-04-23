Former President Medvedev threatens to cut grain deal if G7 approves ban on exports to Russia

By Chris King • 23 April 2023 • 17:27

Image of Dimitry Medvedev. Credit: Anton Veselov / Shutterrstock.com

Should the G7 approve a plan to ban exports to Russia then Moscow would terminate the Ukrainian grain deal threatened former President Dmitry Medvedev.

Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian President, threatened this Sunday, April 23, to terminate the Ukrainian grain deal. The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council was reacting to a possible plan by the G7 countries to implement a ban on exports to Russia.



Posting on his Telegram channel, he wrote: “The G7 morons’ idea of a total default ban on exports to our country is excellent in that it also implies a counter-importation of goods from our country in the most G7-sensitive categories. In this case, the grain deal and many other things they need will end for them. They have no brains left at all, apparently. All they have left in their heads is a load of yellow-black s**t”.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that officials from the G7 countries were discussing the possibility of a: “complete ban on most exports” to Russia ahead of the G7 summit scheduled for May 19-21 in the Japanese city of Hiroshima. The agency noted that the export ban may include some exemptions, which are likely to apply to medicines, agricultural products, and food.

A high-ranking EU official later explained to reporters that the idea: “has been circulating for some time” but that it: “was not discussed at the G7 ministerial meeting in Japan”, and is not in the final document of the G7 ministerial meeting, as reported by tass.ru.