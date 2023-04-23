Hollywood ending for Wrexham FC as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s team wins promotion to Football League

By Chris King • 23 April 2023 • 0:27

Image of Wrexham's Racecourse Ground. Credit: Google maps - My Racecourse

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are in dreamland after their Wrexham side won promotion to the Football League after beating Boreham Wood.

Along the lines of a Hollywood movie plot, A-list Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are celebrating after their Wrexham side won promotion. A 3-1 win over Boreham Wood this evening, Saturday, April 22, saw the Welsh club win the National League and make a return to the Football League after a 15-year absence.

Wrexham is the third-oldest professional football club in the world. Around 10,000 fans witnessed the historic occasion at the Racecourse Ground in North Wales. There were euphoric scenes as the final whistle blew and supporters stormed onto the pitch to celebrate.

Television cameras captured the club’s emotional co-owners wiping away tears of joy as they watched the joyous scenes unfolding.

‘Ant-Man’ superstar Paul Rudd was also in town. The 54-year-old actor is best friends with Ryan Reynolds and was spotted drinking beer at the Turf Hotel pub with fans before kick-off.

He had been in London filming scenes for the new ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ and made the trip to North Wales for the game to join his acting pal at the ground for the big game.

The match started in the worst possible way for Wrexham after going a goal down after only 40 seconds. Nerves were calmed in the 14th minute when Elliot Lee netted to bring the home side level.

It was left to star striker Paul Mullin to create a fitting blockbuster ending to the fairytale. His two goals in the second half secured the points – and promotion. Incredibly, it was 15 years to the day that Wrexham dropped out of the Football League.

The win even prompted a tweet from William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, who wrote: “Congratulations @Wrexham_AFC! A club with such amazing history, looking forward to a very exciting future back in the Football League. Doing Wales proud. W”.

Llongyfarchiadau @wrexham_afc!

Clwb gyda hanes anhygoel, yn edrych ymlaen at ddyfodol cyffrous iawn yn ôl yn y Gynghrair Bêl-Droed. Mae Cymru’n falch ohonoch. W — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2023

Since being purchased by the two American actors, Wrexham FC has become something of a hit with football fans in the US. A second season of ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ is scheduled for later this year. The club also has a summer tour of the States planned where they will play against Manchester United at one point.

‘We said from day one we want to grow the exposure of the club and make it a global enterprise’, McElhenney said last month from San Diego. The actor is convinced that Wrexham can become ‘America’s team’ in the next few years.