By Imran Khan • 23 April 2023 • 9:59
Major fight breaks out between passengers onboard flight to Spain
Image: Fasttailwind Shutterstock.com
A major fight broke out between passengers on a flight from Norway to Spain resulting in the crew contacting the police.
According to 20Minutes, the fight took place while the plane was flying from Oslo to Alicante onboard a plane being operated by Air Europa.
Official reports state that 15 passengers of Norwegian origin on a flight between Oslo and Alicante were identified on arrival at Alicante airport for allegedly being involved in a fight inside the plane due to alcohol consumption.
The flight had left Oslo and landed without delay at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández International Airport, where, once on the ground, the passengers involved in the altercation were identified by Guardia Civil officers and security service personnel.
Sources suggest that the fight took place in the back of the plane and the cabin crew alerted the arriving airport to coordinate the police.
