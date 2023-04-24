Bitcoin Hacker James Zhong’s Conviction: Are Ethereum, Signuptoken.com safer options?

By Guest Writer • 24 April 2023 • 10:30

Recently, the New York Department of Justice sentenced James Zhong to a year in prison for his involvement in a Silk Road Bitcoin hacking case. This news coincides with the government’s plan to sell 41,000 seized bitcoin this year, and the recent sale of 9,861.1707894 BTC on March 14, 2023.

Silk Road, a darknet marketplace, enabled anonymous buying and selling of illegal goods and services using Bitcoin. It was founded in 2011 by Ross Ulbricht, who operated under the pseudonym “Dread Pirate Roberts.” Silk Road facilitated over 1.2 million transactions worth over $214 million before being shut down by the FBI in 2013.

James Zhong, a Silk Road hacker, was recently sentenced to a year in prison for stealing Bitcoin from the marketplace’s users. Silk Road highlighted the dark side of Bitcoin’s anonymity, leading to increased regulatory scrutiny and efforts to combat illicit activities.

In light of these developments, it’s important to consider alternative options for investing in the cryptocurrency market. This is where Signuptoken.com comes in – a promising new decentralised exchange that operates like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Bitcoin – How safe is the “Torchbearer Crypto”?

Bitcoin, the world’s first decentralised cryptocurrency, was introduced in 2009. It uses blockchain technology that allows transactions to be recorded and verified without the need for a central authority. Bitcoin has gained immense popularity over the years and is currently the most valuable cryptocurrency in the world. It is accepted as a payment method by several businesses worldwide.

Ethereum – The Innovative Blockchain System

Ethereum is a decentralised blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 by Vitalik Buterin, a Russian-Canadian programmer. It is a second-generation blockchain that builds on the capabilities of Bitcoin by allowing developers to build decentralised applications (DApps) on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Ethereum introduced the concept of smart contracts, which are self-executing contracts that can be programmed to automatically execute when certain conditions are met. This has opened up a world of possibilities for the development of decentralised finance (DeFi) applications, such as decentralised exchanges and lending platforms.

Signuptoken.com – A close look at Crypto’s fastest growing protege

Signuptoken.com, a decentralised exchange, aims to address the limitations of centralized exchanges such as security breaches, manipulation, and lack of transparency. It enables direct peer-to-peer trading without intermediaries, with users’ funds stored in smart contracts on the blockchain. Signuptoken.com’s referral system rewards users for inviting their friends to the platform.

This new project requires no initial payment and no commitment beyond signing up for an email address. Furthermore, referring friends to Signuptoken.com nets neat rewards, which sweetens the pot for newcomers to the crypto market.

The crypto market is constantly evolving, and Signuptoken.com has the potential to be a game-changer. So why not sign up now and start exploring what this exciting new platform has to offer?

Start your way into Millions by clicking the links below:

website: https://www.signuptoken.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/SignUpToken

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_SignUpToken_

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido