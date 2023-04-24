Bomb squad deployed to Russian Embassy in Washington after suspect abandons two suitcases

By Chris King • 24 April 2023 • 22:11
Image of the Russian Enbassy in Washington.
Credit: Google maps - Alexey Grand
An unidentified woman left two suitcases at the Russian embassy in Washington this Monday, April 24 before fleeing the scene fled. US Secret Servicemen, explosives experts and other emergency services personnel were all deployed to the consulate, as reported to TASS by the Russian diplomatic mission in the United States.
“At 12:43 local time (19:43 Moscow time), a middle-aged Asian woman left two suitcases at the main gate of the embassy on Wisconsin Avenue. She stayed near them for about eight minutes, then calmly left the place, leaving the suitcases behind”, the diplomatic mission revealed. Movement along the streets in the vicinity of the building is currently limited.
“We immediately called the US Secret Service about this. They were given information from CCTV cameras that recorded the external data of this woman. They are now carrying out urgent search activities. In addition, bomb experts have been called, who will now examine these suitcases for the presence of explosive devices”, the embassy added.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
