Briefcase abandoned outside a Barcelona hospital turns out to contain €64,000 donation

By Chris King • 24 April 2023 • 21:33

Image of Hospital Sant Antoni Abat in Barcelona. Credit: Google maps - Hospital Sant Antoni Abat

A briefcase left outside the front doors of the Sant Antoni Abat Hospital in Vilanova i la Geltrú in Barcelona turned out to contain a donation of €64,000.

A mystery briefcase was discovered abandoned last Friday, April 21, outside the front door of the Sant Antoni Abat Hospital in the municipality of Vilanova i la Geltrú in Barcelona.

According to La Fura, staff members from the medical facility found the suitcase first thing in the morning and took it inside. It was left unattended in a safe place but nobody actually tried to check if anything was inside.

Later on, in the afternoon, after no one had claimed it, the briefcase was opened by members of staff. To their surprise, a large amount of money was discovered inside, specifically, €64,000 in cash.

The banknotes were reportedly damp and in poor condition. They were accompanied by a note specifying that the contents of the case were in fact a donation to the hospital.

An investigation was subsequently launched by the Mossos d’Esquadra, which has taken custody of the briefcase after being alerted to its contents by the centre and the Alt Penedès-Garraf Health Consortium.

Police sources have indicated that, a priori, any illicit origin of the cash has been ruled out and that everything indicates that the donation is most likely genuine, as reported by 20minutos.es.