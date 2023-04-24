Wagner PMC boss Prigozhin makes chilling statement about the capture of Ukrainian prisoners

By Chris King • 24 April 2023 • 1:04
Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Credit: Telegram Yevgeny Prigozhin
Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner PMC, insisted on Sunday, April 23, that Ukrainian troops are violating the laws of humanism by killing Russian prisoners of war. His comments came in response to a question asked about alleged intercepted Ukrainian military audio he claimed to have listened to.
The mercenary boss claimed that this audio contained a conversation in which Ukrainian troops discussed the execution of the pilot of a downed Russian attack aircraft.
Posting in the Telegram channel of his Concorde press service, Prigozhin wrote: “Of course, I heard this audio interception long before it hit the media. I can say one thing: this audio intercept about Ukrainians shooting our wounded prisoners is of very serious humanitarian importance. And we will never violate international laws of humanism”.
He noted that the law of humanism begins with the capture of a person, after which the military must provide medical assistance to their enemy and are obliged not to injure him, according to ria.ru.
“We will not violate the rules of humanism and we will simply destroy everyone on the battlefield. We will no longer take a single prisoner”, Prigozhin emphasised. He added that the name of the fighter shot by the Ukrainians was still unknown.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
