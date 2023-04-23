By Chris King • 23 April 2023 • 2:04

Image of Wagner PMC boss Yevgeny Prighozin. Credit: Telegram Concorde press agency

Ukrainian troops are throwing down their weapons and leaving the battlefield in Chasovoy Yar and Konstantinovka regions claimed Wagner PMC boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner PMC boss, claimed this Saturday, April 22, that Ukrainian military personnel have been throwing down their weapons and leaving the fight. This has occurred recently during battles in the Chasovoy Yar and Konstantinovka regions he said.

The mercenary chief was responding to a question posted on the message board of his Concorde press agency Telegram channel.

Dixi News had enquired about reports that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy had demanded that Alexander Syrsky, the commander of the Ground Forces of the AFU, hold Bakhmut until May 9. This had been ordered to prevent a big media victory for the Russian Federation they suggested, and asked Prigozhin’s opinion.



His reply was: “Dear Vladimir Aleksandrovich and Alexander Stanislavovich. We are not going to give May 9 gifts to anyone by Bakhmut, we are not superstitious”.

“In Chasovyi Yar and Kostyantynivka, riots have started among the AFU soldiers: they are dropping their weapons, getting up and leaving. Give them a chance to live some more, don’t kill thousands and tens of thousands of Ukrainians with their own hands”, Prigozhin added.

Bkhmut is located in the Kyiv-controlled part of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). It is an important transport hub for supplying the Ukrainian group of troops in the Donbas. As reported by TASS on April 18, Yan Gagin, an adviser to Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the DPR, claimed that Russian forces already control almost 90 per cent of the territory.