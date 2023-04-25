By Imran Khan • 25 April 2023 • 14:30

BREAKING: ‘Fear of radiation leak’ after man in UK rushed to the hospital

A man in the UK was rushed to the hospital after officials set up a decontamination tent in Dartford Kent, during fears of a radiation leak.

A man has been rushed to the hospital in the UK on Tuesday, April 25, after officials suspected that he had fallen ill due to a radiation leak.

According to the Metro, the incident happened in Dartford, Kent, where a decontamination tent was set up before the man was rushed to the hospital.

Local reports state that “yellow tents” had been pitched near a house in Blakes Garden, Temple Hill, at about 2.30 am local time in the residential area.

Metro also said that “officials carried out tests for a possible radiation leak”.

A statement released by a fire service spokesperson later said “No radiation sources were identified and there is no risk to the public”.

This is a breaking story. More updates will follow shortly.