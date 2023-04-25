By Imran Khan • 25 April 2023 • 14:30
BREAKING: ‘Fear of radiation leak’ after man in UK rushed to the hospital
A man has been rushed to the hospital in the UK on Tuesday, April 25, after officials suspected that he had fallen ill due to a radiation leak.
According to the Metro, the incident happened in Dartford, Kent, where a decontamination tent was set up before the man was rushed to the hospital.
Local reports state that “yellow tents” had been pitched near a house in Blakes Garden, Temple Hill, at about 2.30 am local time in the residential area.
Metro also said that “officials carried out tests for a possible radiation leak”.
A statement released by a fire service spokesperson later said “No radiation sources were identified and there is no risk to the public”.
This is a breaking story. More updates will follow shortly.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.