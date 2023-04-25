By Imran Khan • 25 April 2023 • 14:13
Over £500,000 to be donated to Ukraine relief by Wimbledon
Image: Rararorro Shutterstock.com
More than £500,000 (€564,500) will be donated by Wimbledon, from this year´s championship to Ukraine relief, as per a recent announcement.
Aside from this, over 1,000 refugees from Ukraine, who are living near the All England Club (AELTC), will also receive an invitation for an all-expense-paid day at the championship.
This announcement comes after Wimbledon made a decision to allow players from Russia and Belarus to compete in the tournament after they were banned.
In a statement, cited by Evening Standard, Ian Hewitt, chairperson of AELTC, said that “It was a difficult and challenging decision, which was made with the full support of our UK Government and the international stakeholder bodies in tennis, but does not lessen in any way our total condemnation of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine”.
Hewitt stated that “We are pleased to share that, in partnership with the LTA, we will donate to Ukraine relief one pound for each ticket holder at the championships this year, which will result in a contribution of more than half a million pounds”.
The statement added, “We will again work with Merton and Wandsworth Councils and the British Red Cross to invite 1,000 Ukrainian refugees to join us for a day at Wimbledon, including tickets, food and drink, and transport”.
It was also announced that Ukrainian players participating in the qualifying, as well as the main draw, will be provided with free accommodation, during the grass-court season.
They will also have access to Wimbledon´s practice courts or LTA courts following the French Open.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
