SHOCK as easyJet passenger’s backpack appears on Tenerife baggage carousel ‘shredded and burnt’

By Chris King • 25 April 2023 • 18:33

Image of the baggae carousel at Tenerife South airport. Credit: Google maps - Michael Roth

An easyJet passenger couldn’t believe her eyes as her ‘shredded and burnt’ backpack appeared on the baggage carousel at Tenerife Airport.

An EasyJet passenger had a huge shock as she waited for her backpack to appear on the luggage carousel at Tenerife Airport. Chou Lim had arrived on a flight from London and said she burst into tears when what looked like her £250 Osprey backpack came towards her on the conveyor belt.

The incident occurred in March after 31-year-old Chou flew into the Canary Islands from Gatwick. “I saw my bag coming out, and I was like, ‘surely that’s not my bag?’ But it was. It was almost unrecognisable. I just started crying. I had an emotional attachment to the bag, and I was travelling alone and I knew it was going to be a nuisance”, explained Ms Lim.

She continued: “There wasn’t a single piece of clothing or toiletries that wasn’t somehow destroyed. It either had holes in it or was burned completely through. It was the weirdest thing. It looks like it has been put through a shredder”.

“I didn’t know what to do with the bag, I couldn’t even carry it properly because it was in pieces so I was carrying it like it was a baby. I actually thought that it had been run over by the wheel of the plane because it was that bad. I never found out what happened to it, and I’m desperate to know”, she added.

Possessions worth around £1,000 that she had placed inside the bag for the journey had also been damaged. Some of her toiletries were broken and items of clothing had holes seared through them while the backpack actually smelled as though it had been on fire said Ms Lim.

The backpack had accompanied the pilates instructor from Tottenham in north London on her trips to more than 60 different countries.

A spokesperson for easyJet commented: “We are very sorry for the damage caused to Ms Lim’s bag during transit and for her experience on arrival at Tenerife. We are urgently investigating this with our ground handling partners in London Gatwick and Tenerife”.

“We are in touch with Ms Lim to confirm that her claim is being processed and provide a gesture of goodwill to apologise for the inconvenience caused”, they added, as reported by metro.co.uk.