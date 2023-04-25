By Imran Khan • 25 April 2023 • 18:01

Woman stabs ex-boyfriend in the chest after fight in Spain Image: @EmergenciasMad Twitter.com

Police in Spain have arrested a 32-year-old woman after she allegedly stabbed her ex-boyfriend with a ham knife during a fight.

The National Police in Spain have arrested a woman accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend after he assaulted her, for which he was also arrested.

According to Antenna3 on Tuesday, April 25, the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, April 24 at a house in the Latina district of Madrid.

Official sources suggest that the man and the woman met at a nightclub, and at one point during the evening, decided to go to the woman’s house, located in Paseo de Los Perales.

Once at the house, a fierce argument started between both of them and while they were arguing, the man, reported to be a Colombian national, allegedly hit the woman several times.

She then allegedly responded to the aggression by stabbing her ex-boyfriend with a ham knife.

Emergency services were informed and after arriving on the scene, the man was found lying on the ground.

Samur-Protección Civil medics stabilised him and transferred him to a hospital in the capital in serious condition.

The man will now remain in police custody after being arrested and charged with a crime related to gender violence.

Meanwhile, the woman has been charged with attempted murder after the stabbing.