By Imran Khan • 26 April 2023 • 15:23

BREAKING: Girl tragically dies in Spain after being run over by train

Police in Spain said a 19-year-old girl has been killed after she was run over by a train while crossing the track in Valencia.

A girl has died on Wednesday, April 26, after she was run over by a train in Valencia, Spain.

According to official reports, cited by 20Minutes, the incident happened after a Cercanías train hit the girl while she was crossing in Alfafar, Valencia.

Police are now investigating the accident, which resulted in the stopping the movement of trains on lines C1 and C2, as confirmed by sources from Renfe, Adif, and the CICU.

A statement by the Guardia Civil said that the incident happened at around 8.55 am on Wednesday when the young woman was walking on the level crossing in the Valencian town.

Officials said that after the incident was reported, a SAMUR medical team was sent the scene of the accident.

They said that after arriving on the scene, the 19-year-old girl was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the accident has also resulted in the Euromed train being unable to leave the València-Norte station, as it awaits official confirmation to be able to start operating again.