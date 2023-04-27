By Anna Ellis • 27 April 2023 • 13:27
UK National Trust to host photography competition ahead of Blossom Week. Image: National Trust.
Blossom Week has been designed as a natural peak to the campaign when the majority of the country will have some sort of blossom in bloom – from blackthorn and cherry, to apple and pear.
The National Trust hopes to encourage people across the UK to get outside to enjoy the fleeting beauty of this spring phenomenon either in their own gardens or local parks.
Andy Jasper, Head of Gardens and Parklands at the National Trust said: “We are at the epicentre of a truly magnificent show of blossom.”
To encourage the public to visit their local parks and gardens and share their best blossom moments, the conservation charity is further hosting a blossom picture competition.
Social media users can share their favourite nature shots using the hashtag #BlossomWatchComp for a chance to win a year’s worth of holidays with the National Trust (worth £6,000).
The competition will run until May 12.
