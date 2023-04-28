Driver in Santiago de Compostela under investigation for smashing a speed camera with a hammer

By Chris King • 28 April 2023 • 22:29

Image of a speed camera on a Spanish road. Credit: Pablo Prat/Shutterstock

After smashing the glass of a speed camera with a hammer, a driver in Santiago de Compostela has been placed under investigation.

A driver is under investigation in the A Coruña city of Santiago de Compostela for smashing a speed camera with a hammer.

The device is located on the SC-20 road and is the radar responsible for imposing the most speeding fines in the region. It was installed by Spain’s Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) in July 2020.

As reported by the City Council, the incident occurred at around 2am. A resident of Milladoiro, a local municipality, approached the radar by car, got out of his vehicle and proceeded to break the protective glass of the radar with a hammer.

The radar in question controls the speed of drivers in a section limited to 50km/h on the outskirts of the city, where the speed is generally up to 70km/h.

During its first months of operation, this particular device captured more than 17,000 drivers driving at excessive speeds. It reportedly generated a total of more than €2 million in fines.

It should be noted that non-compliance with speed regulations in Spain is classified as a serious or very serious infraction, as reported by laprovincia.es.

Motorists can be sanctioned with fines of between €100 and €600 along with the withdrawal of between 2 and 6 points from their driving licence. This driver’s action could have serious consequences.