BREAKING: Man killed in Spain after train smashes into tractor Close
Trending:

Driver in Santiago de Compostela under investigation for smashing a speed camera with a hammer

By Chris King • 28 April 2023 • 22:29

Image of a speed camera on a Spanish road. Credit: Pablo Prat/Shutterstock

After smashing the glass of a speed camera with a hammer, a driver in Santiago de Compostela has been placed under investigation.

A driver is under investigation in the A Coruña city of Santiago de Compostela for smashing a speed camera with a hammer.

The device is located on the SC-20 road and is the radar responsible for imposing the most speeding fines in the region. It was installed by Spain’s Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) in July 2020.

As reported by the City Council, the incident occurred at around 2am. A resident of Milladoiro, a local municipality, approached the radar by car, got out of his vehicle and proceeded to break the protective glass of the radar with a hammer.

The radar in question controls the speed of drivers in a section limited to 50km/h on the outskirts of the city, where the speed is generally up to 70km/h.

During its first months of operation, this particular device captured more than 17,000 drivers driving at excessive speeds. It reportedly generated a total of more than €2 million in fines.

It should be noted that non-compliance with speed regulations in Spain is classified as a serious or very serious infraction, as reported by laprovincia.es.

Motorists can be sanctioned with fines of between €100 and €600 along with the withdrawal of between 2 and 6 points from their driving licence. This driver’s action could have serious consequences.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading