Pledge for Palestine: Spain vows to recognise Palestine as a state

By Betty Henderson • 28 April 2023 • 14:00

The two Foreign Ministers met in Madrid to discuss issues including a partnership and Spain recognising Palestine as a state. Photo credit: José Manuel Albares (via Twitter)

SPAIN plans to recognise Palestine as a state, but they want to make sure other European Union countries also support this decision.

The Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares met with his Palestinian counterpart, Riad Al Malki to discuss this and other issues in Madrid on Wednesday, April 26.

Prior to his election, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez pledged to recognise Palestine if he came into power, and the current government is now following through on that promise. However, they want to ensure that other European Union countries also support their decision before taking action.

Currently, only ten out of 27 EU countries have recognised Palestine as a state. The recognition of Palestine has been a contentious issue within the EU, with some countries fearing it would harm relations with Israel.

However, Spain’s move to recognise Palestine sends a strong message of support for the Palestinian people and their struggle for self-determination.

The Palestinian territories are currently occupied by Israel, and the Israeli government has been building illegal settlements in the West Bank while imposing a near-total blockade on Gaza.

These actions have severely restricted Palestinian people’s abilities to access essential items and services, such as medical supplies and electricity.

This has resulted in a dire humanitarian situation for the people of Palestine, and recognition of their statehood would be a crucial step towards ensuring their rights are protected.

Spain has faced criticism in the past for not being strong enough in their condemnation of Israel’s actions. However, the Spanish government has assured the Palestinian Foreign Minister that recognising Palestine as a state is a priority for them.

This move would be a clear statement of Spain’s commitment to human rights and justice for the Palestinian people.

Albares also later met with the Israeli Foreign Minister. It is essential for Spain to maintain diplomatic relations with both Israel and Palestine, but it is equally important for them to show support for Palestine given the ongoing conflict and human rights violations.

The recognition of Palestine as a state by Spain would send a strong message to the international community about the need for a just and peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Spain’s plans to recognise Palestine as a state are a significant step towards ensuring the rights and self-determination of the Palestinian people.