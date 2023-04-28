Twitter tension: Spain summons Russian Ambassador over provocative tweet

The tweet showed individuals wearing military gear speaking in Spanish, followed by a clip of the Spanish Minister of Defence, Margarita Robles. This montage suggested that Spain was involved in the Ukrainian conflict, beyond providing military equipment and training, which the Spanish government denies vehemently.

Following the incident, the Spanish Foreign Minister demanded that the embassy take down the post, which they promptly did. The Russian Ambassador was then summoned to the Spanish authorities, where he was given a warning.

Amidst the backdrop of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Yuri Klimenko, the newly appointed Russian Ambassador to Spain, broke from tradition and met with the Spanish King at the Palacio de Zarzuela instead of the Palacio Real. Klimenko presented his credentials to the King during the meeting.

This is not the first time that Russia has found itself at loggerheads with European nations over its stance on the conflict in Ukraine and has been accused of creating false narratives to attract support abroad.

Despite the diplomatic row, Spain continues to play an active role in supporting Ukraine. The country has already provided six tanks, six anti-ship missiles, and six ground-to-ground missile batteries. Spain has also sent eight light vehicles, two ambulances, and five tons of medical supplies so far.

Spain has also committed to training 1200 Ukrainian soldiers, with plans to increase this number to 2000 over the course of this year. With Spain’s continued support for Ukraine, it is clear that Russia’s efforts to sow dissent have failed.

The incident has highlighted the need for diplomacy, given the sensitive situation. The Spanish government has reiterated its support for Ukraine and its commitment to finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

The incident has also shown the importance of social media plays in shaping public opinion and international relations.