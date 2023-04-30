By Imran Khan • 30 April 2023 • 11:23
Cyclist killed in Spain after being hit by drunk driver with 'extensive criminal record'
A cyclist has died in Spain after he was hit by a drunk driver, who fled the scene after the incident.
According to CCMA, the man hit the cyclist in Cornudella de Montsant, located in Priorat, Cataluña.
Police said the driver fled the scene, instead of helping the cyclist, and was later arrested after he was located by the Mossos d’Esquadra.
The Catalan Traffic Service said that the collision happened on Saturday, April 29, at 4.30 pm.
Five patrols of the Mossos d’Esquadra, a team of Firemen of the Generalitat, and an ambulance, along with a helicopter of the Medical Emergency System were dispatched, as the cyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.
Shortly after the incident happened, some eyewitnesses informed the police and helped them identify the driver.
Officials said that he is a 51-year-old man with an extensive criminal record and was ‘driving recklessly’ at the time of the crash.
Tests conducted after his arrest revealed that he had been driving under the influence of alcohol, without a driver´s licence or insurance.
They also found out that he has an extensive criminal record for other crimes.
Investigations have been started by the police and the man has been accused of reckless homicide and a crime against road safety.
