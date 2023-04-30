By Imran Khan • 30 April 2023 • 14:31
Obama, Springsteen and Spielberg make surprise visit to Barcelona restaurant
Image: Amar Barcelona Restaurant
Everyone at a restaurant in Barcelona was left with a surprise after they were visited by Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen, and Steven Spielberg.
According to the BBC on Sunday, April 30, all of them entered the Amar restaurant in Barcelona unannounced after they were suggested the place by the celebrity restaurateur José Andrés.
This was stated by Chef Rafa Zafra from the Amar restaurant in a radio interview, where he discussed about the famous Spanish-American chef recommending the restaurant to them.
As per Zafra, Andrés had only informed him to place an important booking without telling him about the guests.
But it was only revealed when they saw Obama, along with his wife, Michelle, accompanied by Springsteen and Spielberg walk into the restaurant with some other friends.
They all later took a photograph with the restaurant staff which was posted online on social media and said, “It was an honour to welcome Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen and Steven Spielberg at Amar Barcelona”.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
