Quick-thinking Michigan schoolboy saves 66 students

By David Laycork • 30 April 2023 • 14:29
A school bus in the USA
Credit: Adam E. Moreira/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0
The 13-year-old schoolboy of Carter Middle School in Warren, Michigan, who has been named as Dillon Reeves, is being hailed a hero as of yesterday, April 29, for ensuring the safety of his schoolmates as the school bus driver passed out at the wheel.
Dillon was seated five rows from the front of the bus before leaping to the rescue and successfully bringing the bus to a stop. The bus driver can be seen in a video of the incident calling for help as she felt unwell, before Dillon sprung into action.
School bus driver, driving 66 children in Michigan, has medical emergency and becomes incapacitated. 13-year-old Dillon Reeves jumps to the rescue and brings the bus to a halt. (Video: WXYZ) pic.twitter.com/0WqsMHwJze
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 28, 2023
School bus driver, driving 66 children in Michigan, has medical emergency and becomes incapacitated. 13-year-old Dillon Reeves jumps to the rescue and brings the bus to a halt. (Video: WXYZ) pic.twitter.com/0WqsMHwJze
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 28, 2023
Dillon very quick-wittedly urged schoolmates to call 911 as, even in the face of the potentially life-threating incident he had just prevented, he could also see that the bus driver needed urgent medical attention.
Now the town of Warren is hailing Dillon Reeves a hero with with Warren Councilman Jonathan Lafferty saying in a Facebook post: “We are very proud of you for your heroic actions!”
When the school called his parents, his father had presumed Dillon had got himself in trouble, only to find out their son was a hero.
As reported by the BBC, his stepmother Ireta Reeves, wrote on Facebook: “He is home and everyone is okay all thanks to Dillon!!! To Dillon, it’s just another day. He has no idea the amount of people who are so proud of him today.”
The gravity of his actions may not sink in for Dillon Reeves for years to come, but they will certainly live long in the memories of the parents of 66 Michigan schoolchildren, who will surely join local officials in Warren County in thanking him from the bottom of their hearts.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Dave Laycock has always written. Poems, songs, essays, academic papers as well as newspaper articles; the written word has always held a great fascination for him and he is never happier than when being creative. From a musical background, Dave has travelled the world performing and also examining for a British music exam board. He also writes, produces and performs recorded music. All this aside, he is currently fully focussed on his journalism and can’t wait to share more stories from around the world and beyond.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.