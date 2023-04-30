Quick-thinking Michigan schoolboy saves 66 students

The 13-year-old schoolboy of Carter Middle School in Warren, Michigan, who has been named as Dillon Reeves, is being hailed a hero as of yesterday, April 29, for ensuring the safety of his schoolmates as the school bus driver passed out at the wheel.

Dillon was seated five rows from the front of the bus before leaping to the rescue and successfully bringing the bus to a stop. The bus driver can be seen in a video of the incident calling for help as she felt unwell, before Dillon sprung into action.

Mike Sington , who shared the video from WXYZ on Twitter said: “ School bus driver, driving 66 children in Michigan , has medical emergency and becomes incapacitated. 13-year-old Dillon Reeves jumps to the rescue and brings the bus to a halt.”

School bus driver, driving 66 children in Michigan, has medical emergency and becomes incapacitated. 13-year-old Dillon Reeves jumps to the rescue and brings the bus to a halt. (Video: WXYZ) pic.twitter.com/0WqsMHwJze — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 28, 2023

Dillon very quick-wittedly urged schoolmates to call 911 as, even in the face of the potentially life-threating incident he had just prevented, he could also see that the bus driver needed urgent medical attention.

Now the town of Warren is hailing Dillon Reeves a hero with with Warren Councilman Jonathan Lafferty saying in a Facebook post: “We are very proud of you for your heroic actions!”

When the school called his parents, his father had presumed Dillon had got himself in trouble, only to find out their son was a hero.