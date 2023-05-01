By Julia Cameron • 01 May 2023 • 10:52
Croydon mum says teenage son was too ashamed
Credit: _Mad_Liam/
Creative Commons Attribution 2.0
She was talking about the death of Tai who was killed by his abusive partner, Kamila Ahmad, 24 when she broke into his flat the day after his mother told him to end the relationship.
He was stabbed repeatedly and then left to die. Ms Ahmad did call an ambulance eventually, but by then it was too late, and Tai was dead.
It was not the first time Ahmad had used a knife on a boyfriend six years previously. She knifed her ex, Karim Hussain three times while in a temper, but he did not report the abuse either and only came forward after Tai’s murder.
His mother told the Sunday Times that she had seen his stress but had wrongly assumed he was merely in a toxic relationship. She said he was too embarrassed to leave his girlfriend and the abuse was never reported.
She said: “Tai wasn’t a timid boy; he had a strong spirit. Never in a million years would I have thought that he would end up in a situation like this.”
“He was a young, popular boy, he didn’t want to be seen as someone who was being terrorised by a girl. He was embarrassed.”
Ahmad was found guilty and will serve at least 23 years in prison.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.