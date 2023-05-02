BetB2B solutions for the betting/gambling industry

By Guest Writer • 02 May 2023 • 16:50

The global gambling entertainment market on the Internet is constantly evolving. Unless something extraordinary happens in the global economy, the online gambling market will grow by 9.1% (CAGR) in 2027. “With such growth, it is very important to create IT solutions for online gambling business owners,” said a representative of the leading developer of IT solutions in the gambling industry, BetB2B betting platform.

Betting is a direction in gambling that involves betting with bets. And gambling is a complex of gambling (cards, roulette, slots, etc.). Sports betting is the most popular type of gambling entertainment, it occupies 40% of the market.

The Statista portal recently published information that every second adult in the United States has bet on sports at least once in their life. In principle, the situation is similar in all economically developed countries.

Online casino and online betting is a rapidly growing business with high competition. Gradual changes in the regulatory framework in the field of gambling make the industry very attractive for business. According to forecasts, by 2027 the gambling market will reach an incredible figure of $765 billion.

Today, in order to succeed in the field of gambling entertainment, having your own platform is not enough. This is due to the high level of competition.

The owner of a custom-built platform does not think about the development and implementation of new solutions. Its main goal is to make a profit. Responding to market changes and trends is too costly a task. And companies like BetB2B just specialise in creating solutions that allow you to optimise your business. They are doing:

Technical support, consulting, audit, support and accompany the business at each stage. Platform optimization (financial solutions, design, and other important elements). Development of working tools designed for a specific target audience. Creation of software products for various purposes. Research and constant monitoring of the market.

Bet-b2b com specialists claim that such complex solution operators are the driving force in developing the concept of development of the gambling entertainment industry and the economy as a whole. An online casino or bookmaker invests to increase audience reach and make more profit. BetB2B invests in the creation of new solutions and their implementation. So a self-written resource cannot fully compete with complex turnkey solutions.

The UKGC conducted a study on the involvement in online gambling among women and men: 17% of women and 25% of men surveyed over the past 30 days have played online or placed a bet. And given all the components that time dictates, these figures will only grow every year.

The growth of involvement in the online gambling industry is explained by free access to the network and dependence on gadgets in the world. The increase in the number of smartphones per capita opens up access to content wherever the user is. We are talking not only about cards, roulette and slots, but also bets on sporting events.

Bookmakers on the World Wide Web allow you to watch live broadcasts and place bets. The main condition is the presence of a modern device and an Internet connection. For this reason, the growth of betting in sports or esports will be dynamic.

With an increase in demand, betting services will be subject to high loads, and this dictates the need to create sustainable systems, offering modern technical solutions.

BetB2B betting platform specialists predict that with the increase in bet users and betting companies, the services of specialized companies providing SaaS platforms for businesses will be in great demand.

Today, gambling is 100% composed of complex technological products. Moreover, if you do not have sufficient experience and understanding of the matter, you can spend millions of dollars searching for and creating solutions that will meet the trends of an ever-evolving market. But then you never get a profit. Therefore, the betting and gambling industry are big risks.

“Our strategic goal is to create quality services on the market. We are talking about modern platforms and ready-made solutions for organizing business in the field of gambling. When a BetB2B client receives one of our platforms, he makes a minimum of mistakes, relying on the professional experience of qualified specialists., commented in the company.

More than 100 successful resources apply effective bet-b2b com solutions. On the company’s portal, you can buy a ready-made turnkey platform and set up a business management system. To streamline the business, simplifying the task for the client, bet-b2b offers gambling products brought to the ideal:

Turnkey Solution is a great option for gambling and betting sites that have a license, legal and financial infrastructure. The turnkey solution involves the comprehensive integration of innovative software, including: unique games from the BetB2B betting platform, sports-book, slots, virtual sports, live casino, technical support, back office, CMS, CRM, Toto.

Sportsbook iFrame is an excellent solution for operators of online platforms. Designed for international operators, it has a multilingual and multi-currency easily customisable interface, a unique customisable design. This solution will allow you to quickly integrate a betting system for more than 182 sports.

