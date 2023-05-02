By John Ensor • 02 May 2023 • 18:35

Breaking: Former heavyweight champion arrested in LA

Reports are just coming in that police have arrested former heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder.

A routine traffic stop by Los Angeles police today Tuesday, May 2, has resulted in Deontay Wilder, 37, being arrested and jailed, writes The Sun.

During the incident where police pulled over Wilder’s Rolls Royce, it has been alleged that the former champion, nicknamed The Bronze Bomber, was carrying a firearm in his vehicle.

More information is expected soon on this developing story.