Meme Coin Mania: Dogetti, Love Hate Inu, & Apecoin among top Altcoins to buy in 2023 bullrun

By Guest Writer • 02 May 2023 • 12:00

Meme coins were a wild idea, and they caught on and made a number of people rich. Now that there is an impending bull run, the meme coins seem to be back on track. Meme coins like Dogetti (DETI) and Love Hate Inu (LHINU) have raised millions in just a couple of months, and they don’t seem to be pumping the brakes anytime soon.

Here we will discuss how an average investor can make a ton of money with the right investment options at the right time. And what better time than the calm before the bull run?

Love Hate Inu: Meme Coin redefined with real-world utility

In a few weeks, this Vote-To-Earn token raised over $6.8 million.

Love Hate Inu is a new initiative that has already raised more eyebrows than Elon Musk’s Twitter stunts. The LHINU token presale is currently ongoing, and investing early is crucial as the price increases with each subsequent presale stage.

Love Hate Inu boasts a unique idea of vote-to-earn that captures the attention of the crypto community, and it’s a feature that makes this meme coin particularly alluring. By staking LHINU tokens to obtain voting power, users can fully profit from this concept.

Additionally, Love Hate Inu values community engagement and rewards users for actively using the website. Love Hate Inu has a promising future, with its blockchain-powered vote system and potential for consistent income making it a strong investment for the bull market of 2023.

Apecoin: Governance Meme Coin seeing a surge

Born of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, Apecoin never had to worry about popularity. Despite this, the coin has remained relatively quiet since its meteoric rise in 2022, reaching a peak of $26.

Recently, gaming developer nWay announced that it will use APE in an upcoming play-to-earn game based on the Bored Ape Yacht Club, further expanding the use cases for the token. Additionally, Animoca Brands, a popular crypto game maker, announced that it will be integrating Apecoin into a “secret project” that it is developing with the Bored Ape Yacht Club.

With these developments, Apecoin is showing potential to be a strong player in the evolving world of crypto and blockchain technology.

Investing in Apecoin could provide a chance to be part of the growth and innovation of Web3 and the decentralized community building, as the coin is trading at $4.01 at the time of writing.

Dogetti – Only Meme Coin that matters

Dogetti (DETI) is the newest meme coin on the market that’s bringing some real utility and exciting community-driven features. Their team is all about making things easy for everyone, and they’re focused on decentralisation and utility to spread the wealth in the world of decentralised finance (DeFi).

One of the best things about Dogetti is that they’ve given every DETI holder a voice with their Dogetti DAO. With this feature, you can propose upgrades and developments for the project and vote on the direction that it should take. Dogetti also has an exciting new feature: Dogetti NFT pets! These pets are not only super cute, but they’ll also hold real value and give you exclusive access to Dogetti events and content.

The 2% reflection protocol is a crucial feature of the Dogetti platform. It redistributes 2% of the 6% transaction fee to the community, allowing holders of DETI tokens to earn passive income simply by retaining their tokens.

Dogetti has postponed its launch date to June 20th due to high demand from the community. It’s the perfect platform for both new and experienced investors who want to enjoy investing in crypto without the complicated features that usually come with it.

In conclusion, Love Hate Inu, Apecoin, and Dogetti are three meme coins that have the potential to provide high returns and strong investments in the bull market of 2023. With their unique features, it’s easy to see why these meme coins have gained popularity and attention in the crypto market. The future of investing in cryptocurrency is here, and meme coins like Love Hate Inu, Apecoin, and Dogetti are leading the way.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido