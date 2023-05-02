By Betty Henderson • 02 May 2023 • 16:00
Authorities and crowds raise a toast to Torrox at the town's wine tasting fair.
Photo credit: Óscar Medina (via Facebook)
The guests congregated between the Balcón Mirador and Avenida El Faro, where they were treated to an exquisite wine tasting experience featuring the finest wines from the Axarquia region.
The event was a perfect opportunity for local winemakers to showcase their finest products, and guests could not have asked for a better setting to enjoy their beverages.
The guests were treated to a range of local wines from producers such as Bodegas Dimobe, Bodega Viñedos Verticales, and Bodegas Ucopaxa. They sampled wines like Lagar de Cabrera, a white wine from Bodegas Dimobe, DO Sierras de Málaga; La Raspa, a red wine from Bodega Viñedos Verticales, DO Sierras de Málaga; and Dama de la Viña, a sweet wine from Bodegas Ucopaxa, DO Málaga.
The wines were served alongside some of the best local cuisine, providing a perfect experience for all guests. Following the tasting, the guests headed to local restaurants to enjoy culinary delights and other local delicacies.
With a 100 per cent occupancy rate recorded for the first time ever in the hospitality industry during the weekend, the event was a significant boost for the industry, which has been hard hit by the pandemic.
The event was graced by the Mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, and the President of the Malaga Regional Government, Francisco Salado, and other officials and organisers. They held a toast to celebrate the success of the event, with hundreds of guests joining in and clinking their glasses in celebration.
This event showcased the potential of the region’s wine industry and provided a much-needed boost to local tourism. It brought together tourists and locals to celebrate the region’s unique food and wine offerings.
