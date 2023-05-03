N-332 road closure announced

By Glenn Wickman • 03 May 2023 • 12:46

The Mascarat tunnel on the N-332. Image by Pablo Arias/Calpe Town Hall

THE N-332 road between Altea and Calpe will be closed for one week between May 14 and 21 due to work on the Mascarat tunnels.

Roadwork over the last few weeks has been carried out by closing off one lane at a time and diverting traffic down the other one, but Calpe Town Hall this week announced that both lanes will be closed off from Sunday May 14 until the following week between kilometres 164+700 and 165+500.

Drivers will be required to use the AP-7 motorway between the Altea-Calpe exit (64) and the Benissa-Teulada-Gata de Gorgos exit (63) until the work is finished.

The N-332 accesses to Maryvilla and the Barranc Salt will remain open for drivers heading towards Calpe.

The work is included in the Spanish government’s Resilience Plan and financed with funds from the EU’s Next Generation scheme, aimed at adapting the infrastructure to European road safety requirements.

The overhaul includes improving emergency exits, signposting, lighting, ventilation, electrical installations, fire protection, drainage, communications and traffic management, among others.