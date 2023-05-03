Savage knife attack on girls at primary school

By John Ensor • 03 May 2023 • 22:45

Man arrested for knife attack at Berlin primary school. Credit: Google maps

In a savage knife attack, two young primary school pupils have been attacked, one is critical and the other is described as very serious.

In Germany today, Wednesday, May 3, at a Protestant school in Neukölln, Berlin, a 39-year-old man attacked two schoolgirls aged eight and seven with a knife. One girl was seriously injured, and the other is fighting for her life, according to Bild.

According to reports, the perpetrator climbed over the fence surrounding the school at around 3.10 pm and attacked the children at the table tennis tables in the schoolyard. Many other children were present and were witness to the horrific attack.

Police officers have arrested the 39-year-old man. Police confirm that he did not resist arrest and seemed to have been waiting for them to arrive

Firefighters gave emergency treatment to the two victims before they were flown to Virchow Hospital by a rescue helicopter. Two teachers followed by car to be with the injured.

Initially, the other pupils were not allowed to leave their classrooms as heavily armed riot police with machine guns searched the building.

The precaution was taken as it was unclear at that time whether the perpetrator had an accomplice or was acting alone.

At around 5 pm, the students could were led outside by police officers to be comforted by their parents.

Security sources have indicated that the perpetrator was mentally ill and had no personal connection to the victims.

School Principal, Thorsten Knauer-Huck issued an online statement, ‘it was with great dismay that we had to take note of the fact that two of our schoolgirls became victims of an act of violence this afternoon. They were seriously injured by an external person in the playground. The whole school community is deeply affected and horrified.’

Governor, Kai Wegner also wrote on Twitter that he was shocked by this ‘inconceivable act. My thoughts are with the two injured girls in these difficult hours.’