28-year goal-scoring record smashed by Man City ACE

By John Ensor • 04 May 2023 • 2:55

Record Breaker: Haaland. Credit: Twitter @ManCity

A Premiership goal-scoring record has just been smashed in an impressive display and with five games still in hand.

Man City striker, Erling Haaland, 22, is in the record books after setting a new record for being the all-time Premier League’s top goal scorer in a single season, writes The Sun, Wednesday, May 3.

The 28-year-old record of 34 goals in a season was jointly held by sporting legends Alan Shearer and Andy Cole, but tonight’s win over West Ham puts Haaland at 35 goals, and there’s still time to set the bar even higher with five more games to play.

The incredible Manchester City goal-scoring machine in his debut season has so far scored 35 goals in 31 games.

Back in the day when Shearer and Cole claimed their tally, the football season comprised 42 matches, nowadays it’s down to 38 games, as if to further reinforce Haaland’s remarkable achievement.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Haaland said, ‘[It’s a] Special night and a special moment. I’m really happy and proud.’

Following the game, his teammates formed a guard of honour, although Haaland admitted, ‘it was really painful this guard of honour, everyone hit me in the back, but it was really nice. I’m really happy.’

Manager, Pep Guardiola enthused, ‘He’s unbelievable, a unique person, he deserves the guard of honour because it’s an incredible milestone.’

Former Manchester City player, Micah Richards, was full of praise for the young star ‘Honestly, Erling Haaland is absolutely incredible. Astonishing scenes from a top, top individual.

‘This is his debut season, to do what he has done is absolutely breathtaking. I thought he would score goals but I didn’t envisage this many. I thought debut season, 25 goals. But to beat the record in 31 appearances, it’s astonishing.’