28-year goal-scoring record smashed by Man City ACE

By John Ensor • 04 May 2023 • 2:55
Record Breaker: Haaland.
Credit: Twitter @ManCity
Man City striker, Erling Haaland, 22, is in the record books after setting a new record for being the all-time Premier League’s top goal scorer in a single season, writes The Sun, Wednesday, May 3.
The 28-year-old record of 34 goals in a season was jointly held by sporting legends Alan Shearer and Andy Cole, but tonight’s win over West Ham puts Haaland at 35 goals, and there’s still time to set the bar even higher with five more games to play.
The incredible Manchester City goal-scoring machine in his debut season has so far scored 35 goals in 31 games.
Back in the day when Shearer and Cole claimed their tally, the football season comprised 42 matches, nowadays it’s down to 38 games, as if to further reinforce Haaland’s remarkable achievement.
In an interview with Sky Sports, Haaland said, ‘[It’s a] Special night and a special moment. I’m really happy and proud.’
Following the game, his teammates formed a guard of honour, although Haaland admitted, ‘it was really painful this guard of honour, everyone hit me in the back, but it was really nice. I’m really happy.’
Manager, Pep Guardiola enthused, ‘He’s unbelievable, a unique person, he deserves the guard of honour because it’s an incredible milestone.’
Former Manchester City player, Micah Richards, was full of praise for the young star ‘Honestly, Erling Haaland is absolutely incredible. Astonishing scenes from a top, top individual.
‘This is his debut season, to do what he has done is absolutely breathtaking. I thought he would score goals but I didn’t envisage this many. I thought debut season, 25 goals. But to beat the record in 31 appearances, it’s astonishing.’
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, together with my wife Nina, we settled in Galicia in Northern Spain 18 months ago.
I recently qualified as a proofreader, which is something I did as part of my role as a sales executive in my previous job for 24 years in the UK.
I am passionate about music, cycling and animals.
I am a semi-professional drummer and percussionist and currently enjoy playing cajon in an acoustic duo in and around Galicia.
My days are spent writing for EWN, which I love, and looking after our four dogs, four chickens, and two cats. If I'm not at home you'll probably find me struggling to reach the summit of some mountain on my bicycle somewhere.
