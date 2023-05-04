By Imran Khan • 04 May 2023 • 21:58
UPDATE: Gunman shoots family, kills McDonald's worker before killing himself
UPDATE: May 4 at 11.22 pm
Four people killed during a shooting in Georgia, US, on Thursday, May 4, are believed to be the gunman, his family members, and a McDonald’s worker.
Police, cited by the Mirror, said that the shooting took place in the small city of Moultrie, and the confirmation about all of the deceased was given by the local coroner.
As per the statement by the coroner, family members who were shot by the gunman included his mother and grandmother.
The statement said that after shooting the victims, the man then shot himself.
Official reports state the shooter killed his mother and grandmother at two neighbouring homes and the McDonald’s employee, who was a woman, was killed at the restaurant in downtown Moultrie.
Thursday, May 4 at 9.58 pm
At least four people have been killed after a shooting took place in Georgia, US on Thursday, May 4.
According to official reports by the police, cited by Mail Online, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations has said that they are presently conducting investigations in several areas, including a McDonald’s restaurant in Moultrie.
A statement by Jamy Steinberg, GBI special agent in charge said, “We are investigating multiple incidents and there are fatalities involved”.
So far it is unclear if any arrested have been done in the case, but Sean Ladson, the Moultrie Police Department Chief, has said that “there is no immediate threat to the public”.
