By Julia Cameron • 04 May 2023 • 8:45
Madeleine McCann’s sister speaks publicly.
Credit: Taken from the Find Madeleine official website
She spoke at a vigil which marked the 16th anniversary of Madeleine’s disappearance when she said, “It’s nice that everyone is here together, but it’s a sad occasion.”
The prayer meeting which was held at the McCann’s home village of Rothley in Leicestershire was attended by around 70 people and included Kate and Gerry McCann, but not Amelie’s twin brother, Sean.
Leading the supporters in prayer was Rob Gladstone who said: “We are here this evening to show our loving concern for Madeleine and for all young children who have been taken away from their families against their will.”
“We are also here to encourage one another to keep up hope and pray for the renewal of strength even after this long time.”
Madeleine, who would be 19 now had a message posted about her on her official Find Madeleine website by her parents which said: “Today marks the 16th anniversary of Madeleine’s abduction. Still missing…still very much missed. It’s hard to find the words to convey how we feel.”
The couple also shared a poem by Clare Pollard called The Contradiction which they said resonates with them.
Kate and Gerry then added “The police investigation continues, and we wait for a breakthrough. Thank you, everyone, for your support. It really helps.”
