By Betty Henderson • 04 May 2023 • 11:00

April 2023 was the best in Spanish history for employment. Photo credit: Ministerio de Trabajo y Economía Social

SPAIN experienced its best April for job creation in history, with 238,000 new jobs created thanks to the boost in tourism and hospitality during the Easter holiday, according to data released by the Ministry for Labour on Thursday, May 4.

The country’s unemployment rate also fell by 73,890 people to its lowest level since 2008, dropping below 2.8 million according to the employment figures.

The number of registered job seekers also fell by 73,890 people month-on-month. This is a significant achievement as Spain has had one of the highest unemployment rates in Europe for years.

The surge in employment and job creation was mainly driven by the service sector, as the Easter holiday fell entirely in April this year, which fuelled a hiring spree.

The hospitality industry saw a surge of 119,618 new employees in April, making it the sector with the best improvement in employment figures.

The retail, administrative, and transportation sectors also recorded positive figures with an increase of 18,713, 11,808, and 10,450 employees, respectively.

The Spanish government’s labour reform, which came into force in March, has been a driving factor in this growth. It allows companies to modify employee schedules, salaries, and job duties with greater flexibility, making it easier for them to adapt to changing market conditions and avoid layoffs.

Commentators have attributed the fall in unemployment to this labour reform and say it bodes well for Spain’s economic recovery from the pandemic.

The excellent figures also suggest that Spain’s economy is recovering quickly from the COVID-19 pandemic, which had a devastating impact on the country’s job market, especially in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

The rise in tourism during the Easter holidays has been a positive sign for Spain’s economic growth, and the government’s push for vaccination and the EU’s recovery fund is expected to provide a further boost.

The improved job figures are likely to provide a much-needed morale boost to Spain’s workforce and contribute to the country’s overall economic wellbeing.