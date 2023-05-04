Visa hiring Crypto Devs – Does this herald the rise of Cardano, Ripple, & Dogetti?

By Guest Writer • 04 May 2023 • 16:38

Are cryptocurrencies finally making it to the mainstream? It seems so, as payment processing giant VISA is hiring more developers to join its crypto team and build its ambitious crypto product roadmap. Meanwhile, new coins joining the market, such as Dogetti, are demonstrating exciting potential. To find out more, read on.

The Story

After its rejection of reports claiming that it will stop its crypto activities, Visa has been recruiting backend developers experienced in public blockchains and stablecoins. The qualifications they are looking for include experience working with AI-assisted tools and Web3, in addition to writing smart contracts. All of this leads us to believe that they are possibly working on a fiat-to-crypto mechanism for transfers and payments, which is great news for crypto enthusiasts as it leads us a step closer to the mainstream adoption of digital currencies in everyday transactions. Who knows, perhaps soon you will be able to pay for your groceries using Dogetti!

Dogetti – Feisty Underdog

Dogetti (DETI) is a new project still in its presale stage, having recently exceeded the one million dollar milestone in sold tokens. It’s similar to memecoins such as Dogecoin and SHIB in that it is also a memecoin featuring Shiba Inu dogs as mascots. However, it’s only fair to say that Dogetti’s mascots have more personality than merely being cute dogs, thanks to their sense of humour, backstory, and mobster theme. On a more serious note, Dogetti also promotes a strong sense of community through various practices, such as giving back 2% of every transaction back to the community and donating another 2% to a charity wallet where the community can vote on a charity to receive the money. If the mafia theme appeals to you, you can adopt a Dogetti puppy from Dogetti’s NFT collection. The puppies are just collectible artwork for the moment, but in the future, a breeding feature will be added to enable them to multiply, turning this cute collectible into a source of income for their holders.

Cardano – Green Crypto

Cardano is a decentralized platform that was created to offer a more secure and scalable infrastructure for the development and deployment of smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps). Developed by IOHK, Cardano uses a unique proof-of-stake consensus mechanism that is designed to be more energy efficient than traditional proof-of-work systems. The platform also boasts advanced security features, including multi-layered architecture, formal verification, and a peer-reviewed codebase. With a growing community of developers and users, Cardano has become one of the most promising blockchain platforms in the market, with the potential to revolutionise a wide range of industries, from finance to healthcare.

Ripple – Home Of XRP

Ripple is a real-time gross settlement system, currency exchange, and remittance network. Ripple uses a digital currency called XRP, which was created in 2012 as a faster and more scalable alternative to traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Ripple’s technology is designed to facilitate fast, secure, and low-cost cross-border payments, with transactions settled in seconds. Ripple has partnerships with many major banks and financial institutions around the world, and its technology is being used to improve the efficiency of the global payments system.

Final Words:

As crypto makes its way to the mainstream and into everyday life, regular people should start thinking about expanding their horizons to include it in their investment plans. Thanks to Dogetti’s low cost of entry, its popular base is growing around it as more and more people choose it as the hound to bet on in the race. Dogetti combines the light-hearted with the serious about creating a winning recipe for success, and we think it’ll go far.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido