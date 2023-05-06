By Imran Khan • 06 May 2023 • 19:00

WEATHER: Heavy thunderstorms to hit THESE areas in Spain on Sunday Image: IgorZh Shutterstock.com

Aemet forecasts heavy thunderstorms in parts of Spain which would be exceptionally strong in the Pyrenees, in Cataluña, and in the southern areas.

Showers and thunderstorms will return to many parts of Spain on this Sunday, May 7, according to the weather forecast by State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

Maximum temperatures are expected to rise in the western part of the peninsula and will fall in the eastern half, as well as the Balearic Islands, while the minimum temperatures will remain almost the same.

The weather in Andalucia will be partly cloudy and occasional showers will be accompanied by thunderstorms, which is more likely in the mountain ranges.

Aemet states that there will be very minimal change in temperatures, while the maximum temperatures will drop in the eastern interior of Andalucia, but will rise in the far west.

Asturias will experience a cloudy or overcast day, with a predominance of low clouds, and mist, with the probability of fog in higher areas.

Some light rain is expected on the eastern coast also and will be less likely in the rest of the area.

Temperatures are not expected to change across most of Asturias but will increase in the extreme southwestern parts of the region.

Aragon will also see cloudy intervals during the day and is expected to be partly cloudy towards the end.

Occasional showers with thunderstorms are expected in the Pyrenees and in the Iberica of Teruel, more frequent from midday onwards and hail could also fall. Scattered showers could also take place in other areas of the east of Aragon.

In Cantabria it is forecasted to be a cloudy day and light showers are expected in the first half of the day.

Mist and likely morning fog could also be seen in high inland areas.

Minimum temperatures with slight changes and maximum temperatures will decrease in the south and far east.

Cataluña will also be cloudy during the day and will become partly cloudy towards the end of the day in the west, except on the northern slopes of the Pyrenees.

Showers are expected occasionally inland with thunderstorms and possible hail.

Aemet states that they will be more frequent from midday onwards.

In the coastal areas of Cataluña, showers are likely to be weaker, scattered and occasional.

Minimum temperatures will remain unchanged, while maximum temperatures in the interior of the north will see slight change.

Weak and scattered showers are also expected in Castilla y León across Burgos as well as the Iberian Peninsula. Minimum temperatures will remain unchanged, while maximum temperatures could slightly rise.

In Castile-La Mancha, a mix of light and heavy showers, as well as, thunderstorms are expected in eastern parts.

Minimum temperatures in the region are expected to remain the same, except for the western half, while maximum temperatures are expected to increase in the west.

Occasional showers with thunderstorms are expected in the Valencian community also, which will be more frequent from midday onwards inland, especially in the northern half, where they could be locally heavy and with possible hail.

Weaker, scattered and occasional showers are also forecasted in the coastal areas.

Some drizzle or light rain could also fall in Extremadura, especially in the extreme north during the early hours.

Minimum temperatures will remain unchanged and maximum temperatures will rise slightly.

Weak and scattered rainfalls could also fall in La Rioja during the morning, most likely in Iberica or Rioja Alta.

Minimum temperatures will remain unchanged and maximum temperatures will drop considerably.

In Navarra also there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms at the beginning of the day. This will happen in the Pyrenees and then light and scattered showers have been forecasted for the north.

Minimum temperatures are expected to decile in the far east, with little change in the rest of the region.

Aemet stated that there will be a notable decrease in the maximum temperatures in this region.

Weak showers are forecasted in the Basque Country during the first half of the day.

Minimum temperatures are expected to almost remain the same, while maximum temperatures will decline, most notable in Alava and Guipuzcoa.

The region of Murcia could also see showers accompanied by thunderstorms, which will be more intense inland and could be accompanied by hail.

The Balearic Islands could also see some occasional showers with cloudy intervals, which will be accompanied by thunderstorms.

Night temperatures are expected to rise across the islands, while daytime temperatures are forecasted to fall in the northern parts and will remain unchanged in the southern parts, as cited by 20Minutes.