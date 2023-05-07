By Julia Cameron • 07 May 2023 • 8:06

Coronation Concert stars prepare for their performances this evening. Credit STILLFX/Shutterstock.com

In London today stars like Lionel Richie, Take That and Katy Perry are getting ready for their performances at the Coronation Concert tonight.

Other stars due to appear include Olly Murs, Paloma Faith, Nicole Scherzinger and Andrea Bocelli.

The concert will be hosted by Hugh Bonneville, best known for his roles in Downton Abbey and Paddington Bear.

Last month Mr Bonneville said: I am delighted to be taking part in this unique event, celebrating the best of musical entertainment in honour of his majesty’s coronation.”

“In true British style, come rain or shine it will be a night to remember.” His invitation to host is thought to be a nod to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who appeared in a sketch with Paddington bear for her Platinum Jubilee.

The concert will be attended by 20,000 members of the public. People not lucky enough to be at the event can watch and listen on BBC One and BBC Radio 2 from 20.00 BST.

As well as the live performers there will also be video sketches from Top Gun star, Tom Cruise, Dynasty actress, Joan Collins, Singer Tom Jones, and adventurer Bear Grylls.

The stage has been designed like the Union Jack, with catwalks coming out from the centre and it is located on the east terrace of Windsor Castle. The BBC said: “As darkness falls behind the castle, its façade will become alive with projection and light.”