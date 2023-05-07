Man named in killing of Michael Jackson impersonator

By Julia Cameron • 07 May 2023 • 11:28

Jordan Neely was a popular Michael Jackon impersonator with thousands of online fans on Facebook.

He was admired for his skills at singing and dancing and shared his performances with his fans on his Facebook page.

But on the 1st of May this year, Jordan Neely was choked to death while travelling on the New York Subway.

The man responsible for his death has now been named as US marine veteran, Daniel Penny. According to reports Neely was complaining about being homeless, hungry and thirsty when he was put into a choke hold by Penny then put Neely into a choke hold which proved fatal.

However, despite the fact Penny has hired attorney Thomas Kenniff to help him, no charges have yet been made against him. Kenniff ran unsuccessfully as a Republican against Alvin Bragg in 2021.

The case is being investigated by Manhatten prosecutors after the medical examiner confirmed that 30-year-old Neely has died from compression against his neck and his death was ruled a homicide.

The incident has caused protests across the city by people who want justice for Neely’s killing.

Manhattan prosecutors could bring manslaughter charges against Daniel Penny according to legal experts. Evidence is being gathered at present and includes witness statements and video footage taken of Penny with his arm wrapped around Neely’s neck.

A law enforcement official confirmed that the case was likely to go before a Grand Jury, which would look into what criminal charges are appropriate.