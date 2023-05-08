Aspiring Australian rapper charged with murder

By David Laycork • 08 May 2023 • 17:59

Spencer Shumski accused of murder in Sale, Australia Credit: Benzy/Creative Commons Attribution license

Spencer Shumski, 20 is accused of stabbing Clint Allen to death in front of his wife and friends on Sunday morning, May 7, in the state of Victoria, Australia.

Shumski, who goes by the stage name NP Benzy, was already on bail for gun charges. He was known to talk about drugs and violence in his songs and his lawyer declined to apply for bail on this second charge, saying it would be futile.

Kellie Lazzaro posted the news on Twitter: “Spencer Shumsky, 20 charged with alleged murder of Clinton Allen in Sale”.

Spencer Shumsky, 20 charged with alleged murder of Clinton Allen in Sale @abcnews https://t.co/3uxubmhaQA via @ABCaustralia — Kellie Lazzaro (@kellie_laz25614) May 8, 2023

His victim Clint Allen, 38, was a popular man locally, an ex-BMX champion known for his love of the outdoors and a much-loved family man.

He was attacked when leaving a pub with family and friends and although attempts were made to keep him alive while ambulances arrived, he couldn’t be saved.

Gillian Lantouris posted on Twitter saying:

“Family and friends have paid tribute to Clint Allen who was stabbed to death in Sale after leaving his wife’s birthday dinner. The 38-year-old was just five weeks shy of becoming a grandfather.”

#EXCLUSIVE Family and friends have paid tribute to Clint Allen who was stabbed to death in Sale after leaving his wife's birthday dinner. The 38 year old was just five weeks shy of becoming a grandfather. Hear from his family next on @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/FEyZwngo9x — Gillian Lantouris (@gillianlant) May 8, 2023

Local residents of Sale, Victoria were up in arms describing incidents of anti-social behaviour becoming more and more typical after dark in their area.

He leaves behind his wife and stepdaughter, who is at this time pregnant with his first grandchild.

While there is little current evidence of how the event transpired, Shumski has been imprisoned on suspicion of Mr Allen’s murder in what will be his first time in prison.

The case is only just beginning to unfold but marks a low in what residents are seeing as a neighbourhood being allowed to spiral out of control.