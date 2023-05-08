By Imran Khan • 08 May 2023 • 16:21
At least 22 dead, including seven children after tourist boat capsizes
Image: Dhananjay Twitter.com
Police in India said a case has been filed against the boat owner for culpable homicide after the double-decker boat overturned and sank in the state of Kerala
Several people have died after a tourist double-decker boat capsized in the Indian state of Kerala, as per an official statement by the government.
The incident happened in the Malappuram district on the evening of Sunday, May 7, after the boat overturned near a beach.
According to NDTV, a case has now been registered against the owner of the boat for culpable homicide, and a judicial probe has been started into the matter.
Police said that the exact number of passengers is unknown, as 40 of them had bought tickets, while several others were onboard without it.
The boat was also reportedly operating without a safety certificate.
Rescue work is being conducted in the area by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), as well as, the Indian Coast Guard, and underwater cameras are being used to find the missing people.
Monday, May 8 has also been declared a day of mourning in the state of Kerala, after the tragedy.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.