By Imran Khan • 08 May 2023 • 16:21

At least 22 dead, including seven children after tourist boat capsizes Image: Dhananjay Twitter.com

Police in India said a case has been filed against the boat owner for culpable homicide after the double-decker boat overturned and sank in the state of Kerala

Several people have died after a tourist double-decker boat capsized in the Indian state of Kerala, as per an official statement by the government.

The incident happened in the Malappuram district on the evening of Sunday, May 7, after the boat overturned near a beach.

According to NDTV, a case has now been registered against the owner of the boat for culpable homicide, and a judicial probe has been started into the matter.

Police said that the exact number of passengers is unknown, as 40 of them had bought tickets, while several others were onboard without it.

The boat was also reportedly operating without a safety certificate.

Rescue work is being conducted in the area by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), as well as, the Indian Coast Guard, and underwater cameras are being used to find the missing people.

Monday, May 8 has also been declared a day of mourning in the state of Kerala, after the tragedy.